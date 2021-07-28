Tributes
Liliha Bakery expands with upcoming location at Pearl Highlands Center

Coco and Green Tea Puffs from Liliha Bakery
Coco and Green Tea Puffs from Liliha Bakery(Alexander & Baldwin)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hungry customers in Central Oahu can soon add Liliha Bakery to their list of nearby dining options.

Alexander & Baldwin announced Tuesday the bakery is one of three tenants moving into the Pearl Highlands Center.

It will be Liliha Bakery’s fifth Oahu location. They’ll share a 12,000-square-foot space, formerly Pier 1 imports, with Little Joe’s Steakhouse.

“Liliha Bakery is a local favorite islandwide. We are pleased to partner with them in their expansion to Central O’ahu,” said Lance Parker, executive vice president and chief real estate officer for Alexander and Baldwin.

“We’re thrilled to welcome all of these new tenants to Pearl Highlands Center. They will complement the great mix of businesses that make the center a great dining and shopping experience for the Pearl City community,” Parker added.

Both eateries are slated to open by Summer 2022. Other Liliha Bakery locations include the original in Liliha, Nimitz Highway, Macy’s Ala Moana, and the International Marketplace, which is still in the works.

Also opening this week at the center is the Good Feet Store, which helps shoppers find quality arch support and footwear.

