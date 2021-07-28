Tributes
HFD investigating blaze that destroyed home in Maili

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:41 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a blaze late Tuesday that destroyed a home in Maili.

According to officials, HFD crews responded to the two-alarm fire on Farrington Highway just before midnight.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the home was already fully engulfed, HFD said.

Crews worked to put out the flames, while also protecting neighboring homes.

Officials said a neighbor, a 23-year-old woman, suffered smoke inhalation symptoms but refused transport to the hospital.

The fire was fully extinguished by 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

HFD said the home appeared to be abandoned.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause and damage estimates.

This story will be updated.

