Hawaii’s Tri Bourne, Jake Gibb sweep Switzerland in match two of Olympic beach volleyball pool play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii native Tri Bourne and Utah’s Jake Gibb swept Switzerland’s Adrian Heidrich and Mirco Gerson in the second round of beach volleyball pool play.

This is the first Olympic games for Tri Bourne and fourth for partner Gibb.

This is only the second match that Bourne and Gibb have played together and are currently undefeated.

Unfortunately, Gibb’s former partner, Taylor Crabb had to withdraw from competition after testing for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Representing the United States, Gibb and Bourne defeated the Swiss in a tight match 21-19, 23-21.

The pair is set to play their last game of pool play on Friday against Qatar’s Cherif Younousee and Ahmed Tijan on Friday at 3:00 a.m. HST.

