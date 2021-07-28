Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s own Heimana Reynolds, Jordyn Barratt are Tokyo bound for stakeboarding’s Olympic debut

Hawaii’s own Heimana Reynolds and Jordyn Barratt are on their way to the Tokyo Olympics to...
Hawaii’s own Heimana Reynolds and Jordyn Barratt are on their way to the Tokyo Olympics to represent Team USA in the park skateboarding competitions.(@Jordynbarratt)
By Michelle McGinn
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:49 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Heimana Reynolds and Jordyn Barratt are on their way to the Tokyo Olympics to represent Team USA in the park skateboarding competitions.

On Wednesday, Reynolds and Barratt posted pictures on their social media accounts, showing them inside the cockpit of their airplane before taking off from San Francisco Airport.

Reynolds, 22, has been competing professionally since he was 15 years-old., being selected to compete in the 2017 X Games in Minneapolis, MN.

In 2019, Heimana won a gold medal at the Skateboarding World Championships.

Barratt, 22, was the first junior female to compete in the surfing and skating competitions at the Vans US Open in 2016.

Most recently, in 2018, Barratt competed in the Vans Park Series women’s skatepark event in Huntington Beach, CA and placed second overall.

The Hawaii natives are traveling with the rest of their park skateboarding team to Tokyo.

The women’s park competitions begin on August 3th at 2:00 p.m. HST, while the men’s park competitions begin on August 4th at 2:00 p.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
USA Surfing
Hawaii’s Carissa Moore wins gold, making history in inaugural Olympic surfing competition
Hawaii restaurants are being hurt by an increase in inconsiderate diners who make reservations...
With more people dining out, restaurants are reporting a new problem: No-shows
I Ola Wailuanui started a petition with hopes of acquiring property in which the former Coco...
Kauai’s shuttered Coco Palms Resort sold at foreclosure auction
FILE
As cases rise, new tensions surface between the vaccinated and those opting not to be

Latest News

North Shore’s John-John Florence arrived in Honolulu Wednesday, after competing in the first...
Hawaii’s John John Florence posts heartfelt message after returning home from Tokyo Olympics
The USA men’s rugby sevens team fell to South Africa early Wednesday morning to finish sixth...
Hawaii’s Iosefo and USA Rugby finish in sixth place after loss to South Africa
USA Water Polo
What to watch Wednesday: Hawaii Olympians to compete in basketball, water polo
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN Tokyo Olympics Shortcast