Hawaii’s own Heimana Reynolds, Jordyn Barratt are Tokyo bound for stakeboarding’s Olympic debut

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Heimana Reynolds and Jordyn Barratt are on their way to the Tokyo Olympics to represent Team USA in the park skateboarding competitions.

On Wednesday, Reynolds and Barratt posted pictures on their social media accounts, showing them inside the cockpit of their airplane before taking off from San Francisco Airport.

Reynolds, 22, has been competing professionally since he was 15 years-old., being selected to compete in the 2017 X Games in Minneapolis, MN.

In 2019, Heimana won a gold medal at the Skateboarding World Championships.

Barratt, 22, was the first junior female to compete in the surfing and skating competitions at the Vans US Open in 2016.

Most recently, in 2018, Barratt competed in the Vans Park Series women’s skatepark event in Huntington Beach, CA and placed second overall.

The Hawaii natives are traveling with the rest of their park skateboarding team to Tokyo.

The women’s park competitions begin on August 3th at 2:00 p.m. HST, while the men’s park competitions begin on August 4th at 2:00 p.m. HST.

