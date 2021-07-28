Hawaii’s John John Florence posts heartfelt message after returning home from Tokyo Olympics

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - North Shore’s John-John Florence arrived in Honolulu Wednesday, after competing in the first ever men’s surfing competition at the 2020 Olympics.

The local boy taking to social media to share a heartfelt message on his experience in Tokyo.

“The Olympics has been an experience I’ll remember for life,” Florence said via an Instagram post. “Thank you to the people of Japan and especially Chiba and Makinohara.”

Florence’s ride at Tsurigasaki Beach in Japan ended in round three of competition, falling to fellow USA teammate Kolohe Andino.

Brazil’s Italo Ferreira went on to defeat Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi in the gold medal match, while Australia’s Owen Wright took home the bronze medal.

“I’m honored to have been a part of it all and represent my home, my family, and all the friends who have supported me,” Florence said.

On Monday, Oahu’s Carissa Moore won the first ever gold medal in women’s Olympic surfing after dominating South Africa’s Bianca Buitendag.

Moore, a Native Hawaiian, claimed gold in the sport that legendary waterman Duke Kahanamoku once proposed to the International Olympic Committee over a century ago.

“Congratulations to Carissa Moore for bringing home the Gold to Hawaii,” Florence said. “That’s an amazing accomplishment, and (congratulations) to Italo Ferreira for an incredible performance.”

It has not yet been announced whether Florence will compete in the remainder of this season’s World Surf League Championship Tour.

In May, Florence suffered an injury during competition in Australia, sidelining him for the past three WSL events ahead of his participation in the Tokyo Games — the two-time world champion is still ranked number 10 in the men’s WSL CT rankings.

The seventh stop on the WSL tour will be across the border in the Corona Open Mexico, with the surfing window starting on August 10.

