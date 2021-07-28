Hawaii’s Iosefo and USA Rugby finish in sixth place after loss to South Africa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USA men’s rugby sevens team fell to South Africa early Wednesday morning to finish sixth place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It was a rough day out on the pitch for the Americans, getting downed 28-7 by the South Africans.

On the squad is Wahiawa native Martin Iosefo, who did not record a statistic in the match.

The USA finish their run in Olympic rugby in sixth place, while Fiji took home the Gold, New Zealand the Silver and Argentina the Bronze.

