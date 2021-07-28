Tributes
Hawaii’s Iosefo and USA Rugby finish in sixth place after loss to South Africa

The USA men’s rugby sevens team fell to South Africa early Wednesday morning to finish sixth place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.(USA Rugby)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:29 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USA men’s rugby sevens team fell to South Africa early Wednesday morning to finish sixth place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It was a rough day out on the pitch for the Americans, getting downed 28-7 by the South Africans.

On the squad is Wahiawa native Martin Iosefo, who did not record a statistic in the match.

The USA finish their run in Olympic rugby in sixth place, while Fiji took home the Gold, New Zealand the Silver and Argentina the Bronze.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

