Hawaii Pacific Health to close Pier 2 vaccination clinic after months of operation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After seven months of operation, Hawaii Pacific Health said it will be closing its Pier 2 vaccination site at the end of July.

Since it opened in January, officials said more than 184,000 vaccine doses have been administered at the state’s first mass vaccination center.

While this location will close, Hawaii Pacific Health said it will open a vaccination clinic at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.

Shots will be available for those age 12 and up beginning on Aug. 2 at this new vaccination site.

Scheduled appointments and walk-ins will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Hawaii Pacific Health said the relocation of the Pier 2 vaccine clinic to Kapiolani was made to prepare for the anticipated availability of COVID vaccines for children younger than 12.

Besides the new Kapiolani location, Hawaii Pacific Health said it also offers vaccinations at two Straub medical clinics: Ward Village Clinic & Urgent Care and Doctors on Call at Sheraton Waikiki. Walk-ins are available from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and are only offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Mobile vaccinations are also still available at various sites.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.