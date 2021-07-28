Tributes
Hawaii Island police charge 2 men following hit-and-run crash

The two Captain Cook men were charged with numerous criminal offenses.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police charged two men with numerous criminal offenses following a hit-and-run crash in Kailua-Kona.

Authorities said the incident happened in the parking lot of a business on Alii Drive at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said 32-year-old Donoven Pogtis, 20-year-old Todd Cabanlet and 19-year-old Landon Pogtis are accused of physically assaulted three victims and stealing their car.

HPD said they later returned to the scene and allegedly struck one of the victim’s with his own vehicle before striking another vehicle and a building.

Police said the 29-year-old man hit by the car was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later released. The other two victims were not seriously injured.

Hawaii Island police said the three suspects turned themselves in an hour later.

Donoven Pogtis was charged with second-degree attempted murder, assault, terroristic threatening and reckless endangerment among other offenses. His bail was set at $63,800.

Cabanlet was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of assault. Officials said he has since been released after posting $1,500 in bail.

Landon Pogtis was released pending further investigation.

A preliminary hearing for Donoven Pogtis is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 pm in Kona District Court.

