Hawaii beach volleyball Olympian returns home following COVID quarantine in Tokyo

After preparing for the Olympics for five years, Crabb just got through what he calls the most difficult ten days of his life. He was isolated in a small hotel room in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:36 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Team USA beach volleyball player, Taylor Crabb, returned home to Oahu after testing positive for COVID in Tokyo.

Crabb was slated to play in his first-ever Olympic games and had been preparing for this moment for five years.

However, a positive test result for COVID dashed those hopes.

Instead, he was isolated in a small hotel room in Tokyo before making his trip back to the islands — he calls this time the most difficult ten days of his life.

“So, I mean, that hit me pretty hard because this was our chance as a team,” said Crabb. “But at the same time, this was bigger than me.”

Crabb said he left his quarantine room for about 15 minutes a day for a meal or COVID testing.

Loved ones kept him company virtually.

“My mom’s a yoga instructor so she actually took me through some yoga at times,” recalled Crabb. “But my room was so small that I had to stay on my bed because I didn’t have enough floor space to do some yoga.”

Now home on Oahu, Crabb is cheering on his old friend, Tri Bourne.

So far, the former Maryknoll High School player and Jake Gibb have beaten Switzerland and Italy.

“And you can see their chemistry is meshing right off the bat and they’re playing unbelievable,” said Crabb.

And at the Outrigger Canoe Club on Tuesday, Bourne’s family watched the games unfold from across the Pacific.

“Thank goodness, it’s stressful, I can breathe,” said Katy Bourne, Tri Bourne’s mother. “Every time they win I take a bigger breath.”

“Things have played out the way they have, and you know we’re just going to support Taylor and support Jake and support those two through Tri and we’ll see where it goes,” said Peter Bourne, Tri Bourne’s dad.

“We’re going to take it just one serve at a time, one point at a time, one set at a time, and see where it goes.”

So far, it’s going in the right direction.

A Cinderella story for Bourne, who missed qualifying for the Olympics and for Gibb, a four-time Olympian, a chance at one more medal with a new partner.

A surreal experience for the Punahou alumnus who was supposed to be there.

“I mean, it’s, it’s unbelievable,” said Crabb. “It makes it a lot easier and I’m just so grateful that both those guys are such amazing people, human beings, friends and competitors.”

Bourne and Gibb move on in pool play and are set to face Qatar on Friday at 3 a.m. Hawaii time.

