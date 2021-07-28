Forecast: Breezy winds continue with increasing showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Areas of tropical moisture moving through from east to west combined with an upper trough nearby to the northwest will support better windward and mauka shower coverage periodically through midweek. Some showers may become heavy, and a thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out. A return of drier air and brisk trade winds is anticipated later in the week through the weekend.

Moderate choppy surf along east facing shores will slowly trend a bit lower. A slight increasing trend in the trade wind swell and surf along east facing shores will develop from Thursday into the weekend. A mix of minor south and southeast swells will keep small surf along exposed south shores into the weekend A small west-northwest swell, from tropical cyclone activity in the NW Pacific, may increase surf heights a bit along some exposed west and north facing shores on Thursday and Friday.

