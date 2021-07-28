To ease overcrowding, 40 Big Island inmates transported to Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to alleviate overcrowding at correctional facilities on Hawaii Island, the state Department of Public Safety transferred 40 inmates to Oahu.

The state said inmates were transported via helicopter Tuesday morning and were taken to Halawa Correctional Facility.

Of the inmates, 20 were from Hawaii Community Correctional Center and the other half was from Kulani Correctional Facility.

Officials said moving the sentenced felons was critical to reduce the spread of COVID in Hawaii’s prison system. The transport also helped to free up more space for pre-trial custodies at HCCC.

PSD said only inmates who were vaccinated or tested negative for the virus were transported.

The state said the inmates are in quarantine, which is part of PSD’s pandemic protocols and the state Health Department and CDC guidelines.

