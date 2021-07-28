Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

To ease overcrowding, 40 Big Island inmates transported to Oahu

The Hawaii Army National Guard transported the inmates on two CH-47F helicopters.
The Hawaii Army National Guard transported the inmates on two CH-47F helicopters.(Department of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to alleviate overcrowding at correctional facilities on Hawaii Island, the state Department of Public Safety transferred 40 inmates to Oahu.

The state said inmates were transported via helicopter Tuesday morning and were taken to Halawa Correctional Facility.

Of the inmates, 20 were from Hawaii Community Correctional Center and the other half was from Kulani Correctional Facility.

Officials said moving the sentenced felons was critical to reduce the spread of COVID in Hawaii’s prison system. The transport also helped to free up more space for pre-trial custodies at HCCC.

PSD said only inmates who were vaccinated or tested negative for the virus were transported.

The state said the inmates are in quarantine, which is part of PSD’s pandemic protocols and the state Health Department and CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii restaurants are being hurt by an increase in inconsiderate diners who make reservations...
With more people dining out, restaurants are reporting a new problem: No-shows
HNN File
Hawaii’s COVID hospitalizations soar to their highest levels since January
File Image / Hawaii School
Amid surge in cases, Hawaii issues new COVID guidance for public schools
USA Surfing
Hawaii’s Carissa Moore wins gold, making history in inaugural Olympic surfing competition
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Hawaii reports 163 new COVID cases; vaccination rate ticks to 59.8%

Latest News

Ige tells HNN he wants to wait for vaccine to have full FDA approval before mandating it for...
Governor says he’s not ready to institute vaccine mandate for state workers
USA Water Polo
What to watch Wednesday: Hawaii Olympians to compete in basketball, water polo
The three HPD officers charged in the death of a teen will make another court appearance on...
Court testimony confirms BB gun, replica firearm found in car after teen’s fatal shooting
Samantha Scamen had no idea where her idea for a community project would lead. Now her colorful...
For this artist, a personal passion to help Kauai eateries has turned into a business