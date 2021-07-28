Tributes
Caught on camera: Accused stalker crashes SUV into victim’s house

An accused stalker crashed a stolen SUV into the victim's home.
By WCCO staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:52 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WCCO) - A man has been charged with stalking a Minnesota couple and crashing a stolen SUV into their home.

The couple said the crash followed a string of terrifying incidents.

Andrea and Phillipe Robinson didn’t have a Ring security camera on their Cold Spring home when their car window was smashed in May.

But they bought one, and it was rolling when an SUV came straight up onto their porch Saturday morning.

“I’m still in shock. I can’t believe this. Every day I just come out here and think it’s a bad dream,” Andrea Robinson said.

Police say Benton Beyer stole the vehicle and ditched it in front of the Robinsons’ house after placing a large piece of granite on the accelerator.

A teddy bear in a noose was hanging inside the vehicle.

“How am I supposed to feel safe? I mean, my wife and children don’t want to stay here, and I understand,” Phillipe Robinson said.

Beyer is no stranger to the Robinsons.

Andrea Robinson has a restraining order against him and police have fielded 18 calls in the past two months about Beyer stalking and harassing her.

“He went from busting out windows to shooting at cameras to knowing our schedule well enough that he would follow my wife at grocery stores,” Phillipe Robinson said.

They say the frightening behavior started after they posted a video about racism in their children’s school and put a Black Lives Matter sign in their yard.

“We put the Black Lives Matter sign out for awareness, and instead it was a target,” Andrea Robinson said.

The police say if there’s evidence of a racially motivated crime, they’ll seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

But the Robinsons have little faith, saying officers quickly gave up chasing Beyer after the crash.

“We were left here with our neighbors with no police protection with a man who essentially tried to kill our family,” Andrea Robinson said.

Police say they ended the search because the field he was in was wet and difficult to navigate.

Phillipe Robinson says Beyer was only caught later thanks to a neighbor turning him in.

Beyer was in court on charges of auto theft, stalking and property damage, all of which are felonies.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

