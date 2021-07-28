Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

As cases rise, new tensions surface between vaccinated and those who won’t get shot

FILE
FILE
By Rick Daysog
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:08 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the recent surge in COVID infections, frustration is mounting over vaccine holdouts.

And some say it’s time to get tough with them.

“It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating because I felt we’ve all done our bit ― those who have been vaccinated, those who have been locked down, those who have been quarantine,” said Jessie Black, of Lanikai.

“You just kind of feel the frustration when other people are letting the team down.”

The number of new daily cases in Hawaii had been below 100 for most of the summer as the vaccinations became more available.

But after the July Fourth weekend, cases began to soar again, raising worries that restrictions may be reinstated. And cases have remained in the triple digits for nearly two weeks.

“What it does it hurts me, it hurts my wife. I have a hard time with masks ― hard of breathing,” said Kailua resident Charles Volheim.

To boost vaccination rates, the state and local businesses have tried incentives like travel and cash prizes. But as the number of people getting their shots has plateaued, some business are now requiring workers to get vaccinated.

Some believe broader mandates will help flatten the curve.

“I know that there have been talks about limiting travel and certain privileges for people who are unvaccinated,” said Black.

“I feel if that helps incentivize people to be vaccinated ― and if that helps keep my parents and my family safe and other people’s family safe ― how can that be a bad thing?”

Added Rob Hercher of St. Louis, Missouri:

“I think other people’s choices are affecting my life and I don’t care for that so I would rather everybody get vaccinated and do the right thing and then we can move forward,” he said.

But others feel that mandates encroach on personal liberties.

“I think that will infringe on our rights a little bit because it is something that is injected into your body and will affect your health, said Gabriela Patronis, a visitor from Louisiana.

“I feel like guidelines and certain situations are okay but I don’t think we can continue to keep shutting down ... because our economy is going to crash.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii restaurants are being hurt by an increase in inconsiderate diners who make reservations...
With more people dining out, restaurants are reporting a new problem: No-shows
HNN File
Hawaii’s COVID hospitalizations soar to their highest levels since January
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
USA Surfing
Hawaii’s Carissa Moore wins gold, making history in inaugural Olympic surfing competition
File Image / Hawaii School
Amid surge in cases, Hawaii issues new COVID guidance for public schools

Latest News

Maui Memorial Medical Center requires vaccines for visitors after a recent rise in COVID-19...
Amid rise in COVID patients, Maui’s main hospital requires vaccinations for visitors
Vaccine clinic at Pier 2 to close after the end of July.
Hawaii Pacific Health to close Pier 2 vaccination clinic after months of operation
Ige tells HNN he wants to wait for vaccine to have full FDA approval before mandating it for...
Ige says he’s not ready to institute vaccine mandate for state workers
The three HPD officers charged in the death of a teen will make another court appearance on...
Court testimony confirms BB gun, replica firearm found in car after teen’s fatal shooting