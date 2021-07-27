What to watch Tuesday: Hawaii’s Olympians to compete in indoor, beach volleyball
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tuesday marks the fifth day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics.
And Hawaii’s Olympians are still going strong.
― Men’s Beach Volleyball
Team USA’s Tri Bourne and Jake Gibb will face Team Switzerland on Tuesday.
Bourne, who is from Hawaii, and Gibb are seeking to build off a strong start in Tokyo.
Bourne took the place of fellow Hawaii athlete Taylor Crabb, who withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19 after his arrival in Tokyo.
Stream the action live online with a TV provider login or on streaming apps starting at 2 p.m.
― Men’s Indoor Volleyball
Team USA will be back on the court Tuesday to face off against Tunisia in pool play.
The Americans are looking to rebound after their loss to Russia on Sunday.
Team USA includes three Hawaii players: Erik and Kawika Shoji and Micah Christenson.
Catch the action live online starting at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday.
How to watch the Olympics
- In Hawaii, KHNL (NBC) is your home for the Tokyo Olympics. For a full TV schedule, click here.
- You can also watch live online. Click here and log in using your TV provider.
- Or catch LIVE coverage of the Olympics on the streaming service Peacock. Peacock is available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku and more.
- Got the NBC Sports app? Olympics competition and more will be streamed there, too.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.