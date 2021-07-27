What to watch Tuesday: Hawaii’s Olympians to compete in indoor, beach volleyball

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tuesday marks the fifth day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

And Hawaii’s Olympians are still going strong.

― Men’s Beach Volleyball

Team USA’s Tri Bourne and Jake Gibb will face Team Switzerland on Tuesday.

Bourne, who is from Hawaii, and Gibb are seeking to build off a strong start in Tokyo.

Bourne took the place of fellow Hawaii athlete Taylor Crabb, who withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19 after his arrival in Tokyo.

― Men’s Indoor Volleyball

Team USA will be back on the court Tuesday to face off against Tunisia in pool play.

The Americans are looking to rebound after their loss to Russia on Sunday.

Team USA includes three Hawaii players: Erik and Kawika Shoji and Micah Christenson.

