University of Hawaii standout Cortez Davis selected for Jim Thorpe Award watch list

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cortez Davis, a cornerback for the University of Hawaii, has landed a spot on the preseason Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list among 40 other college football athletes.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is given by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and the Jim Thorpe Association and is awarded to college college football’s defensive back.

Davis joins Darius Muausau and Calvin Turner Jr. as the third Rainbow Warrior to be selected to appear on a national award watchlist.

Throughout his three years at UH, Davis has played in all but two games.

Davis has recorded 15 pass-breakups and one interception that resulted in a touchdown.

Earlier this month, Davis was named to the preseason all-Mountain West first team.

The Rainbow Warriors are set to make their debut against UCLA on August 28 in Pasadena, CA.

