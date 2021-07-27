Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

University of Hawaii standout Cortez Davis selected for Jim Thorpe Award watch list

Cortez Davis, a cornerback for the University of Hawaii, has landed a spot on the preseason...
Cortez Davis, a cornerback for the University of Hawaii, has landed a spot on the preseason Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list among 40 other college football athletes.(247sports)
By Michelle McGinn
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cortez Davis, a cornerback for the University of Hawaii, has landed a spot on the preseason Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list among 40 other college football athletes.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is given by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and the Jim Thorpe Association and is awarded to college college football’s defensive back.

Davis joins Darius Muausau and Calvin Turner Jr. as the third Rainbow Warrior to be selected to appear on a national award watchlist.

Throughout his three years at UH, Davis has played in all but two games.

Davis has recorded 15 pass-breakups and one interception that resulted in a touchdown.

Earlier this month, Davis was named to the preseason all-Mountain West first team.

The Rainbow Warriors are set to make their debut against UCLA on August 28 in Pasadena, CA.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hawaii reports 276 new COVID infections; two additional fatalities
2018 saw a spike in pedestrian deaths across the state.
Driver flees on foot after allegedly causing crash that injured 4 people
Guests of the Modern Honolulu and Ilikai Hotel were caught off guard by the lack of daily room...
With hotels near full capacity, guests and employees want daily room cleaning back
FLOTUS spoke to elected leaders and educators at Waipahu High Sunday.
First Lady Jill Biden promotes COVID vaccine in visit to Waipahu High
Hawaii natives John John Florence and Carissa Moore made their Olympic surfing debut on...
Hawaii’s John John Florence, Carissa Moore make Olympic surfing debut for Team USA

Latest News

Punahou’s Carissa Moore advanced to the women’s surfing semifinals at the 2020 Olympics after...
Carissa Moore drops into next round, defeating Brazil’s Lima in Olympic surfing quarterfinals
USA Water Polo
Kailua’s Jesse Smith and Team USA Water Polo sink South Africa in game two of pool play
Kekaula Kaniho, a Kahuku alum and current Boise State defensive back, has been named to the...
Kahuku’s Kekaula Kaniho named to Jim Thorpe Award watch list
Honolulu native Sakura Kokumai has made it to Tokyo! The 28-year-old posted several pictures...
Honolulu’s Sakura Kokumai arrives in Tokyo ahead of Karate’s Olympic debut