Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

TSA is hiring for full and part-time positions on 3 islands

TSA Hawaii is hiring on three different islands.
TSA Hawaii is hiring on three different islands.(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Job opportunities are available with the Transportation Security Administration in Hawaii.

TSA, responsible for screening thousands of passengers at Hawaii airports every day, has openings at the Kahului, Kona and Lihue airports.

Starting hourly wage ranges from about $20 to about $22, and new hires are eligible for a $1,000 recruitment incentive if they join the team between now and Sept. 30.

In all, TSA is looking to fill 60 full and part-time positions among the airports. In the coming weeks, there will be recruitment events taking place. All events will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

  • Maui: Friday July 30 at the Wailea Beach Resort 3700 Wailea Alanui Drive Wailea
  • Kona: Monday, Aug. 2 at the Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel 75-5660 Palani Road Kailua-Kona
  • Lihue: Thursday Aug. 5 at the TSA office, 4280 Rice Street in Lihue

Employees are also eligible for up to $5,000 per year in college tuition reimbursement.

For more information or to search jobs locally, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii restaurants are being hurt by an increase in inconsiderate diners who make reservations...
With more people dining out, restaurants are reporting a new problem: No-shows
HNN File
Hawaii’s COVID hospitalizations soar to their highest levels since January
File Image / Hawaii School
Amid surge in cases, Hawaii issues new COVID guidance for public schools
USA Surfing
Hawaii’s Carissa Moore wins gold, making history in inaugural Olympic surfing competition
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Hawaii reports 163 new COVID cases; vaccination rate ticks to 59.8%

Latest News

‘We’re exhausted’: Leeward healthcare workers plead with community to get vaccinated
‘We’re exhausted’: Leeward healthcare workers plead with community to get vaccinated
HNN File Image
‘We’re exhausted’: Leeward healthcare workers plead with community to get vaccinated
The three HPD officers charged in the death of a teen will make another court appearance on...
Officers charged in teen’s fatal shooting back in court as preliminary hearing continues
Watch ‘This is Now’: Officials express concern over COVID surge in some Oahu communities