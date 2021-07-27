TSA is hiring for full and part-time positions on 3 islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Job opportunities are available with the Transportation Security Administration in Hawaii.

TSA, responsible for screening thousands of passengers at Hawaii airports every day, has openings at the Kahului, Kona and Lihue airports.

Starting hourly wage ranges from about $20 to about $22, and new hires are eligible for a $1,000 recruitment incentive if they join the team between now and Sept. 30.

In all, TSA is looking to fill 60 full and part-time positions among the airports. In the coming weeks, there will be recruitment events taking place. All events will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Maui: Friday July 30 at the Wailea Beach Resort 3700 Wailea Alanui Drive Wailea

Kona: Monday, Aug. 2 at the Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel 75-5660 Palani Road Kailua-Kona

Lihue: Thursday Aug. 5 at the TSA office, 4280 Rice Street in Lihue

Employees are also eligible for up to $5,000 per year in college tuition reimbursement.

For more information or to search jobs locally, click here.

