Temporary overnight closure of Kona’s Kailua Pier begins this week

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting this Wenesday, the Kailua Pier in Kona will be closed overnight

The Department of Land and Natural Resources say the closure is temporary, and will be in effect fro 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

The state says it’s in responding to community complaints about illegal activities on the pier. They feel enforcing this overnight closure will help “restore the pier as the unique historic and cultural resource it has represented for generations of residents and visitors.”

Violators caught in the area during the closure could be cited, fined or arrested.

