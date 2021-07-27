Suspects named in Wisconsin triple slaying

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects have been identified in the murders of three men on July 23 whose bodies were found at the entrance to a quarry east of Holmen.

WEAU reported the first suspect is 41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack, who is also known as Kham, Black, or Blacky, with a last known address in Wausau. The second suspect is 33-year-old Nya Thao, who is also known as Kush, with a last known address in Holmen.

❗️ Media Release ❗️ 07/27/2021 2:30 p.m. If you have any information regarding this case please contact the La Crosse... Posted by La Crosse County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Authorities believe both suspects may be armed. The three victims, 24-year-olds Peng Lor and Nemo Yang and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney, were found shot to death at a quarry owned by Milestone Minerals in the Town of Hamilton in La Crosse County. Evidence shows at least one handgun was used.

Additionally, the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office has identified a vehicle of interest in the case, a 2005 Mercedes-Benz “S” sedan. The vehicle was found abandoned in eastern Brown County, east of Green Bay, over the weekend.

The three murder victims had been staying at a hotel in Onalaska, located about 10 miles southwest of the crime scene, in the day or days leading up to the killings.

Investigators also believe that the homicides occurred between 2 and 4:57 a.m. Friday, up until the time that two employees of Milestone Materials discovered the bodies. According to investigators, all three victims were observed on surveillance cameras in the La Crosse area on Thursday, the day before the homicides.

On Sunday, officials said that the victims likely knew the person or people who killed them, and were killed at the site that their bodies were located. Officials added that no employees of Milestone Material are connected with the murders.

Also investigating along with the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department are the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the La Crosse District Attorney’s Office, and the La Crosse Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Department said multiple county agencies were also lending assistance in locating where the victims had been in the days leading up to the homicides.

Anyone with any additional information should call La Crosse County Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit a tip online, or contact the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency number, 608-785-9629.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.