Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Maui Invasive Species Committee continues to battle little fire ants in Waihee

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:42 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIHEE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The battle against little fire ants continues on Maui after more of the biting pests were believed to be found in Waihee, a remote area on the island’s northwest side, on Monday.

“A week or two weeks ago, we found a new hot spot. So, we’re just trying to figure out if it’s connected, or if some ants got swept downstream,” said Mikiala Puaa-Freitas, a Waihee resident and member of Maui Invasive Species Committee.

Little fire ants were first discovered in Maui in Waihee in 2009. Freitas found a separate location in Waihee in 2019 and called the Maui Invasive Species Committee.

“They did a mass survey, and they were like, ‘Oh, it’s a lot bigger than we thought,” Freitas said. “Boom, they had all hands on deck.”

MISC’s little fire ant (LFA) crew work daily to control the populations on Maui. Since 2009, there have been 18 known locations across the island. Of those, only six are currently active.

“I would say it’s shrinking here on Maui. It’s well under control. We have six active sites out of 18 and those that are active are shrinking and/or greatly diminished at this point in time,” said Brooke Mahnken, MISC’s LFA Coordinator.

MISC’s LFA crew was out surveying in Waihee on Monday morning.

“I have some baited vials with peanut butter,” said Freitas. “I place my vial kind of nestled into the ground and then mark it with my flag.”

About 45 minutes later, they found little orange ants around the peanut butter in one of the vials.

“It’s most likely LFA,” Freitas said.

Crewmembers were also laying out toxic bait and birth control to stop the ants from spreading to other areas on the Valley Isle.

“The queens can respond by producing a lot more workers to replace the ones that die from the toxic bait and in this case, they’ll be on birth control and so it acts as a one-two-punch and it’s much more effective than using just one or the other,” Mahnken said.

Aside from the stinging, little fire ants can blind your pets and devastate the ecosystem.

“Whatever it takes, we have to get rid of these ants,” said Freitas.

MISC encourages residents to test their properties at least once a year.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hawaii reports 276 new COVID infections; two additional fatalities
2018 saw a spike in pedestrian deaths across the state.
Driver flees on foot after allegedly causing crash that injured 4 people
Guests of the Modern Honolulu and Ilikai Hotel were caught off guard by the lack of daily room...
With hotels near full capacity, guests and employees want daily room cleaning back
FLOTUS spoke to elected leaders and educators at Waipahu High Sunday.
First Lady Jill Biden promotes COVID vaccine in visit to Waipahu High
Cheyleia Gomes continues her battle against DIPG.
‘She’s still fighting’: Oahu girl in NYC for more treatment of aggressive brain tumor

Latest News

I Ola Wailuanui started a petition with hopes of acquiring property in which the former Coco...
Kauai’s shuttered Coco Palms Resort sold at foreclosure auction
The pier, popular among fishermen, will be closed overnight.
Temporary overnight closure of Kona’s Kailua Pier begins this week
New suspected pockets were discovered Monday morning by the Maui Invasive Species Committee.
Battle against little fire ants expands on Maui after the pest is reportedly found in Waihee
The Hawaii Restaurant Association said the no-show problem isn’t new but it’s gotten worse.
With more people dining out, restaurants are reporting a new problem: No-shows