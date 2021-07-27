Leilehua grad Iosefo and USA Rugby fall to South Africa in final game of pool play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States men’s rugby sevens team suffered their first loss in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Monday, falling to South Africa in the final match of pool play.

Playing for the Americans is Wahiawa native Martin Iosefo, who was in the starting lineup, but did not record a stat in the match against the RSA.

The US finish pool play with a 2-1 record and advance to the quaterfinal round, facing Great Britain later Monday night.

With a win against the Brits, the USA would advance to semifinals to continue their quest for a medal.

The Olympic men’s rugby sevens quarterfinals start streaming at 9:30 p.m. HST on NBCOlympics.com — USA v.s. GBR is tentatively set to start at 11:00 p.m. HST.

