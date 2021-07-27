Kailua’s Jesse Smith and Team USA Water Polo sink South Africa in game two of pool play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coming off of their dominant 15-3 victory over Japan, Team USA continued to roll in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a 20-3 victory over South Africa.

Kailua’s Jesse Smith played 10 minutes and 48-seconds in the match and had two unsuccessful shots on goal.

USA’s Ben Hallock led the way in scoring with four goals on nine attempts, while goalkeeper Alex Wolf came up big on defense for the Americans, saving 13 of 16 shots.

After a 3-0 USA advantage after the first quarter, the Stars and Stripes blew South Africa out of the water in the second quarter, scoring eight goals and going into the half with a 12-1 advantage.

Team USA’s next game will be on Wednesday against Italy at 7:00 pm HST in their third match of pool play.

