Kahuku’s Kekaula Kaniho named to Jim Thorpe Award watch list

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kekaula Kaniho, a Kahuku alum and current Boise State defensive back, has been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list.

Kaniho is among 40 other college football defensive backs that have been included on the list from 10 conferences.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is given to the top defensive back in college football.

Kaniho will be playing in his fifth year at Boise.

Over his time as a Bronco, he has recorded 165 tackles, five interceptions, 26 pass break-ups, three fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.

Kahuku alum Kaniho was previously named as the FBS Senior Award winner and a CoSIDA Academic All-American — he has also been selected to the 2021 Preseason All-Mountain West Football Team.

The Boise State Broncos are set to make their 2021 debut against UCF on September 2 in Orlando, FL.

