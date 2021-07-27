HPD officers charged in teen’s fatal shooting set to make another court appearance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Honolulu police officers charged in a teen’s fatal shooting are scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday.

Officer Geoffrey Thom is charged with second-degree murder, while officers Zackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces face second-degree attempted murder charges in the shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap.

A grand jury declined to indict the officers, but the city Prosecutor’s Office moved forward with charges against the three.

Last week, a judge denied a motion to throw out a case against the three officers.

The ruling allowed the preliminary hearing in the case to move forward.

The judge will use information gathered in Tuesday’s hearing to decide whether the case should continue.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.