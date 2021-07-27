Hawaii’s Martin Iosefo and USA Rugby drop quarterfinal match against Great Britain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Rugby sevens team’s chase for the Gold ends after a tough, 25-21 loss to Great Britain in the quarterfinal round of the Olympics.

Coming off of a pool play loss to South Africa, the Americans started their game against the Brits strong with a 21-7 first half lead.

However, the British were coming, shutting down USA’s offensive attack and going on a 26-point run to take the victory and advance to the next round of competition.

On the US team was Wahiawa native Martin Iosefo, who was on the starting lineup, but did not record a statistic.

The United States now enter the consolation bracket, facing Canada on Tuesday afternoon — game is set to start at 3:00 p.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.