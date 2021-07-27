Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore advances to final round of Olympic surfing competition

Carissa Moore
Carissa Moore(@teamusa)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:14 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Carissa Moore advances to the final round of the Inagural Olympic surfing competition, after downing Japan’s Amuro Tsuzuki at Tsurigasaki Beach Monday evening.

Due to uncertain weather conditions in Tokyo, the surfing competition was moved up to wrap up on Monday.

The choppy conditions were apparent in Moore’s semifinal round, as both surfers struggled to find substantial surf, but in the end Moore would take the round with a score of 8.33.

Carissa now faces Bianca Buitendag of South Africa for a chance at becoming the first female athlete to medal in Olympic Surfing.

Moore is set to surf at 9:21 p.m. HST, streaming on NBCOlympics.com.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hawaii reports 276 new COVID infections; two additional fatalities
2018 saw a spike in pedestrian deaths across the state.
Driver flees on foot after allegedly causing crash that injured 4 people
Guests of the Modern Honolulu and Ilikai Hotel were caught off guard by the lack of daily room...
With hotels near full capacity, guests and employees want daily room cleaning back
FLOTUS spoke to elected leaders and educators at Waipahu High Sunday.
First Lady Jill Biden promotes COVID vaccine in visit to Waipahu High
Cheyleia Gomes continues her battle against DIPG.
‘She’s still fighting’: Oahu girl in NYC for more treatment of aggressive brain tumor

Latest News

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, plays against Zheng Saisai, of China, during the first round of the...
Naomi Osaka eliminated from Tokyo Olympics tennis tournament
Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, reacts after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Northern lights: Alaska teen shocks with Olympic swim gold
USA Rugby
Leilehua grad Iosefo and USA Rugby fall to South Africa in final game of pool play
USA Volleyball
What to watch Tuesday: Hawaii’s Olympians to compete in indoor, beach volleyball