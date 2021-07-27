Hawaii’s Carissa Moore advances to final round of Olympic surfing competition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Carissa Moore advances to the final round of the Inagural Olympic surfing competition, after downing Japan’s Amuro Tsuzuki at Tsurigasaki Beach Monday evening.

Due to uncertain weather conditions in Tokyo, the surfing competition was moved up to wrap up on Monday.

The choppy conditions were apparent in Moore’s semifinal round, as both surfers struggled to find substantial surf, but in the end Moore would take the round with a score of 8.33.

Carissa now faces Bianca Buitendag of South Africa for a chance at becoming the first female athlete to medal in Olympic Surfing.

Moore is set to surf at 9:21 p.m. HST, streaming on NBCOlympics.com.

