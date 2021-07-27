Tributes
Hawaii Volcanoes National Parks is turning 105. Celebrate with free admission

The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park along with Haleakala National Park will be celebrating a 105-year legacy with free admission.(HVNP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In celebration of the 105th birthday of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, entrance fees are being waived on Aug. 1.

In 1916, HVNP and Haleakala National Park was founded together as one under the name Hawaii National Park. It wasn’t until 1961 that Haleakala became its own national park, but they still share a common thread of showcasing Hawaii’s natural beauty. Admission fees will also be waived on Aug. 1 for enter to the Haleakala park.

“There is a strong feeling of ʻohana between Hawaiʻi Volcanoes and Haleakalā,” said Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “Both parks kōkua each other, sharing staff to assist with fires, eruptions, increased visitation or whatever comes up. The only thing that separates us is the ʻAlenuihāhā Channel.”

Another thing the parks have in common is a non-profit partner, the Hawaii Pacific Parks Association, which operates educational stores in both parks.

“From mauka to makai, our island communities have deep connections to these special places. August 1 is a day for us to celebrate both parks with the folks who help us mālama ʻāina,” Haleakalā National Park Superintendent Natalie Gates said.

If you can’t make it out on Aug. 1, you’ll have another chance. The U.S. National Park Service also turns 105 on Aug. 25, when fees will be waived again.

