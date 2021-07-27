Tributes
Hawaii reports 162 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine(File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:53 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw 162 new COVID cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the islands over the last 14 days to 2,143.

It’s the 13th consecutive day Hawaii has seen a triple-digit rise in new case.

Of the new cases Tuesday, 106 were on Oahu, 27 on Hawaii Island, 11 on Maui, and four on Kauai. There were also 14 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state does not provide details on how many cases were in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated individuals.

Meanwhile, there were no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 529.

[Looking for a COVID vaccine? For details on where to go for the free shot, click here.]

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic is now at 40,984.

At last check, the state reported 59.8% of Hawaii residents have been fully vaccinated.

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

