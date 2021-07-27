Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Pacific skipper Dallas Correa joins UH baseball staff as director of player development

Former Hawaii Pacific head baseball coach Dallas Correa is moving to Manoa.
Former Hawaii Pacific head baseball coach Dallas Correa is moving to Manoa.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Colt Almodova
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Pacific head baseball coach Dallas Correa is moving to Manoa.

University of Hawaii skipper Rich Hill announced today that the former HPU coach will be UH’s new director of player development.

“We are so fortunate to have such a great person and great baseball mind joining our Rainbow Warrior family,” Hill said in a statement. “Dallas is an absolute rising star in this profession and our organization is blessed to have him join us. Let’s go ‘Bows!”

During his three seasons as the head coach of the Sharks, Correa compiled a 40-52 record and coached three players that were selected in the MLB First Year Player Draft — Rico Garcia (30th Round Rockies), Brandon Bonilla (13th Round, Orioles), and Matthew Gunter (33rd Round, Blue Jays).

Outside the diamond, the Hanapepe, Kauai native was able to raise money for HPU baseball through the creation of the Sharks Baseball Corporate sponsorship program, the team’s youth baseball camps, and hosting the “First Pitch Dinner,” raising over $100,000 in his first two years at the university.

Correa played his high school ball at Saint Louis where the former Crusader was a two-time All-ILH catcher and two-time ILH Champion.

The ‘Bows finished last year’s campaign at 24-26, including a 4-0 series sweep over HPU.

The 2022 Rainbow Warrior schedule has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii restaurants are being hurt by an increase in inconsiderate diners who make reservations...
With more people dining out, restaurants are reporting a new problem: No-shows
HNN File
Hawaii’s COVID hospitalizations soar to their highest levels since January
File Image / Hawaii School
Amid surge in cases, Hawaii issues new COVID guidance for public schools
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Hawaii reports 163 new COVID cases; vaccination rate ticks to 59.8%
Waikiki
Even the tourism industry thinks Hawaii is seeing more visitors than it can handle

Latest News

USA Surfing
Hawaii’s Carissa Moore wins gold, making history in inaugural Olympic surfing competition
The 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational basketball tournament bracket has been released, unveiling...
ESPN Events unveils 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational Bracket
The United States team huddles up as they prepares for their men's rugby sevens match against...
Hawaii’s Martin Iosefo and USA Rugby drop quarterfinal match against Great Britain
USA Volleyball
What to watch Tuesday: Hawaii’s Olympians to compete in indoor, beach volleyball