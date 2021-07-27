Hawaii Pacific skipper Dallas Correa joins UH baseball staff as director of player development

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Pacific head baseball coach Dallas Correa is moving to Manoa.

University of Hawaii skipper Rich Hill announced today that the former HPU coach will be UH’s new director of player development.

“We are so fortunate to have such a great person and great baseball mind joining our Rainbow Warrior family,” Hill said in a statement. “Dallas is an absolute rising star in this profession and our organization is blessed to have him join us. Let’s go ‘Bows!”

During his three seasons as the head coach of the Sharks, Correa compiled a 40-52 record and coached three players that were selected in the MLB First Year Player Draft — Rico Garcia (30th Round Rockies), Brandon Bonilla (13th Round, Orioles), and Matthew Gunter (33rd Round, Blue Jays).

Outside the diamond, the Hanapepe, Kauai native was able to raise money for HPU baseball through the creation of the Sharks Baseball Corporate sponsorship program, the team’s youth baseball camps, and hosting the “First Pitch Dinner,” raising over $100,000 in his first two years at the university.

Correa played his high school ball at Saint Louis where the former Crusader was a two-time All-ILH catcher and two-time ILH Champion.

The ‘Bows finished last year’s campaign at 24-26, including a 4-0 series sweep over HPU.

The 2022 Rainbow Warrior schedule has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.