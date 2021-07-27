Hawaii high school football returns for the first time since 2019 with stacked schedule

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next Friday, high school football will be back in the islands for the first time in 616 days, with a schedule loaded with big time matchups.

It all begins on Oahu’s east side as Kailua will host Punahou in a non-league contest, marking the debut of the Nate Kia-era for the Buff ‘n Blue.

The OIA-ILH Interleague schedule kicks off on Aug. 13, with four-time defending state champions Saint Louis heading to ‘Ewa Beach to take on the Campbell Sabers — the men of Kalaepohaku will be led by first year head coach Ron Lee with Cal Lee moving to the defensive coordinator spot.

That same day, Kahuku will travel to Mililani for a rematch of the 2019 OIA championship game, while Roosevelt hosts ‘Iolani in the Rough Riders’ first game since moving up to Division I — Roosevelt moves up as Radford moves down to DII.

On Aug. 14, Wahiawa will be the place to be, as Leilehua plays their first game in the Open Division against Punahou.

Week three’s premier matchup will take place in central Oahu as Kahuku faces Punahou on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 7:00 pm.

On the ‘Ninth Island,’ Saint Louis will represent the 808 in Las Vegas against Bishop Gorman — the top team in the state of Nevada.

Defending Division I champions Hilo will begin their title defense on Aug. 27, on the road against Konawaena.

The oldest rivalry in hawaii high school football, Punahou v.s. Kamehameha, will resume at Farrington High School on September 3. The following evening, Skippa Diaz Stadium will feature the hometown Governors going toe-to-toe with Kahuku.

Fast-forwarding to Sept. 11, Waianae will have their chance to upset the defending state champs as the Saint Louis Crusaders go marching down to Oahu’s west side, while Mililani will hosts a prime time clash against Kamehameha.

Kapolei v.s. Campbell on Friday, Sept. 17, will set the tone for a big rivalry weekend throughout the state, headlined by Saint Louis traveling to Punahou on September 18, in what could be a preview of this season’s ILH championship game.

Also on Saturday, Kamehameha and Farrington will duke it out for bragging rights in Kalihi, and Baldwin and Maui will go head to head at War Memorial Stadium.

The following week, a storm will be brewing in Kapolei as the Hurricanes host Waianae to see who’s the best in the west, also that day, Damien and ‘Iolani will meet in a pivotal DI ILH clash that is guaranteed to shake up the standings.

Get your popcorn ready for a rivalry renewed on Sept. 25, as the Trojans of Mililani and the Mules of Leilehua square off for the first time since 2017 at John Kauinana Stadium.

On Oct. 1, you’re going to wish you could be at five places at once with Punahou at Mililani, Saint Louis v.s. Kamehameha, Kahuku at Campbell, ‘Iolani at Moanalua, and Castle hosting east side foe Kailua.

Finally, the rematch — Saint Louis and Kahuku will play at Mililani High School on Friday, Oct. 8, in a rematch of the 2019 HHSAA state title game, where the Crusaders won the Koa Trophy in a 45-6 blowout over the Red Raiders.

The following night, defending DII champs Lahainaluna will host rival Baldwin at 7:00 pm.

The OIA-ILH regular season wraps up on Friday, Oct. 15 with Saint Louis traveling to Mililani, a game that will serve as the prelude to the OIA and ILH playoffs.

The 2021 HHSAA postseason starts with the opening round on Nov. 12, with the semi finals the following weekend, and the championship games slated for Saturday, Nov. 27.

It has not yet been confirmed where the state football postseason will take place, after Aloha Stadium indefinitely shutdown all new operations at the facility.

