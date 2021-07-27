Forecast: Trade winds to strengthen into the weekend

Tributes
Trade winds to strengthen into the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:35 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through midweek, then strengthen Thursday through the weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka locations, especially overnight through the morning periods. Areas of tropical moisture moving through from east to west may enhance shower coverage and intensity periodically. As the trades increase later in the week, some of these showers may carry over into our dry leeward areas. A return of drier trade wind conditions is anticipated this weekend.

Moderate choppy surf along east facing shores will slowly trend a bit lower tonight through Wednesday due to a slight weakening in the trades near and upstream of the islands. A slight increase in the trade wind swell and surf along east facing shores will develop by Friday. A mix of small south swells will keep surf small along exposed south shores into the weekend. A small west-northwest swell, from tropical cyclone activity in the NW Pacific, may arrive along some exposed west and north facing shores starting on Thursday or Friday.

