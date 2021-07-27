Tributes
ESPN Events unveils 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational Bracket

By Michelle McGinn
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:14 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - College hoops are back in the Valley Isle.

The 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational basketball tournament bracket has been released, unveiling the first round of games.

The host team Chaminade returns to the field of play, as they are set to host the 38th annual Maui Invitational.

Joining the Silverswords are a group of Power five teams, including Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Butler, Houston, Oregon and Notre Dame.

The first game is set for November 22nd at 9:00 a.m. HST with Texas A&M and Wiscousin kicking things off on ESPN2.

The championship game of the Maui Invitational will be held on ESPN on November 24th at 12:00 p.m. HST.

All of the Maui Invitational games will be broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.

The 2020 Maui Invitational was held in North Carolina due to the COVID-19 restrictions in Hawaii — the first time the tournament was not held in it’s namesake location.

