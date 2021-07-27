Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Carissa Moore drops into next round, defeating Brazil’s Lima in Olympic surfing quarterfinals

Punahou’s Carissa Moore advanced to the women’s surfing semifinals at the 2020 Olympics after...
Punahou’s Carissa Moore advanced to the women’s surfing semifinals at the 2020 Olympics after knocking off Brazil’s Silvana Lima.(ISASurfing)
By Colt Almodova
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Punahou’s Carissa Moore advanced to the women’s surfing semifinals at the 2020 Olympics after knocking off Brazil’s Silvana Lima.

Moore put together a score of 14.26 after her top two scores came in at 6.33 and 7.93, topping Lima’s combined score of 8.30.

After John-John Florence was eliminated by Kolohe Andino from the men’s competition yesterday, Moore became the lone surfer remaining in Olympic surfing from Hawaii.

With just two more victories, the Native Hawaiian could be the first woman ever to medal in surfing at the Olympic Games — Surfing made its debut as an Olympic Sport in Tokyo.

Moore’s family in Kaimuki and the rest of the world will be watching as Moore surfs in heat number two of the semis against Japan’s Amuro Tsuzuki. Should Moore advance to the final, she would be guaranteed either a silver or gold medal.

Moore’s semifinal is tentatively scheduled for 6:36 pm HST — stream all of tonight’s men and women’s surfing action online at NBCOlympics.com

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hawaii reports 276 new COVID infections; two additional fatalities
2018 saw a spike in pedestrian deaths across the state.
Driver flees on foot after allegedly causing crash that injured 4 people
Guests of the Modern Honolulu and Ilikai Hotel were caught off guard by the lack of daily room...
With hotels near full capacity, guests and employees want daily room cleaning back
FLOTUS spoke to elected leaders and educators at Waipahu High Sunday.
First Lady Jill Biden promotes COVID vaccine in visit to Waipahu High
Hawaii natives John John Florence and Carissa Moore made their Olympic surfing debut on...
Hawaii’s John John Florence, Carissa Moore make Olympic surfing debut for Team USA

Latest News

Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, reacts after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Northern lights: Alaska teen shocks with Olympic swim gold
USA Water Polo
Kailua’s Jesse Smith and Team USA Water Polo sink South Africa in game two of pool play
Honolulu native Sakura Kokumai has made it to Tokyo! The 28-year-old posted several pictures...
Honolulu’s Sakura Kokumai arrives in Tokyo ahead of Karate’s Olympic debut
Honolulu native Sakura Kokumai took to social media to announce that she’s arrived in Tokyo...
Honolulu’s Sakura Kokumai arrives in Tokyo ahead of Karate’s Olympic debut