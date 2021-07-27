Carissa Moore drops into next round, defeating Brazil’s Lima in Olympic surfing quarterfinals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Punahou’s Carissa Moore advanced to the women’s surfing semifinals at the 2020 Olympics after knocking off Brazil’s Silvana Lima.

Moore put together a score of 14.26 after her top two scores came in at 6.33 and 7.93, topping Lima’s combined score of 8.30.

After John-John Florence was eliminated by Kolohe Andino from the men’s competition yesterday, Moore became the lone surfer remaining in Olympic surfing from Hawaii.

With just two more victories, the Native Hawaiian could be the first woman ever to medal in surfing at the Olympic Games — Surfing made its debut as an Olympic Sport in Tokyo.

Moore’s family in Kaimuki and the rest of the world will be watching as Moore surfs in heat number two of the semis against Japan’s Amuro Tsuzuki. Should Moore advance to the final, she would be guaranteed either a silver or gold medal.

Moore’s semifinal is tentatively scheduled for 6:36 pm HST — stream all of tonight’s men and women’s surfing action online at NBCOlympics.com

