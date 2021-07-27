California-bound cargo plane diverted to Honolulu after in-flight emergency
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cargo plane traveling from Maui to Southern California declared an in-flight emergency and diverted to land in Honolulu early Tuesday, officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the crew reported an issue with a device used to determine the altitude.
The plane landed without incident at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 2:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The FAA is investigating.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.