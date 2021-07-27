California-bound cargo plane diverted to Honolulu after in-flight emergency

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cargo plane traveling from Maui to Southern California declared an in-flight emergency and diverted to land in Honolulu early Tuesday, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crew reported an issue with a device used to determine the altitude.

The plane landed without incident at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 2:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA is investigating.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.