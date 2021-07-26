What to watch Monday: Hawaii Olympians to compete in surfing quarterfinals, water polo, rugby
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an action-packed weekend, the competition in Tokyo continues Monday — with several Hawaii Olympians set to take centerstage.
Here’s how to watch:
― Men’s Basketball
Team Japan, including Hawaii’s Hugh Hogland, will square off against Team Spain in men’s basketball pool play on Monday.
Starting at 2 a.m. stream the action live online with a TV provider login or on streaming apps (more details are below).
― Surfing (Quarterfinals)
Team USA’s Carissa Moore will be back in the water Monday for the women’s quarterfinals.
Unfortunately, Hawaii’s John John Florence did not advance to the men’s quarterfinals, losing to teammate Kolohe Andino in round three.
Watch Moore hit the waves live online starting at 3:36 p.m.
― Men’s Rugby
Hawaii’s own Martin Iosefo is on Team USA for rugby.
And on Monday, he’ll take to the field in Team USA vs. South Africa pool play.
The action starts at 4:30 p.m. Watch it live on KHNL or online.
― Water Polo
Team USA, including Hawaii native Jesse Smith, will square off against South Africa on Monday.
Watch the action live online or on CNBC starting at 3 p.m.
How to watch the Olympics
- In Hawaii, KHNL (NBC) is your home for the Tokyo Olympics. For a full TV schedule, click here.
- You can also watch live online. Click here and log in using your TV provider.
- Or catch LIVE coverage of the Olympics on the streaming service Peacock. Peacock is available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku and more.
- Got the NBC Sports app? Olympics competition and more will be streamed there, too.
