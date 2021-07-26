What to watch Monday: Hawaii Olympians to compete in surfing quarterfinals, water polo, rugby

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an action-packed weekend, the competition in Tokyo continues Monday — with several Hawaii Olympians set to take centerstage.

Here’s how to watch:

― Men’s Basketball

Team Japan, including Hawaii’s Hugh Hogland, will square off against Team Spain in men’s basketball pool play on Monday.

Starting at 2 a.m. stream the action live online with a TV provider login or on streaming apps (more details are below).

― Surfing (Quarterfinals)

Team USA’s Carissa Moore will be back in the water Monday for the women’s quarterfinals.

Unfortunately, Hawaii’s John John Florence did not advance to the men’s quarterfinals, losing to teammate Kolohe Andino in round three.

Watch Moore hit the waves live online starting at 3:36 p.m.

― Men’s Rugby

Hawaii’s own Martin Iosefo is on Team USA for rugby.

And on Monday, he’ll take to the field in Team USA vs. South Africa pool play.

The action starts at 4:30 p.m. Watch it live on KHNL or online.

― Water Polo

Team USA, including Hawaii native Jesse Smith, will square off against South Africa on Monday.

Watch the action live online or on CNBC starting at 3 p.m.

