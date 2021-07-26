Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Wahiawa’s Iosefo and USA Rugby down Ireland in game two of pool play

The United States Rugby team continued their hot start on Sunday, downing Ireland, 19-17 in...
The United States Rugby team continued their hot start on Sunday, downing Ireland, 19-17 in their second game of pool play at the Olympics.(USA Rugby)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Rugby team continued their hot start on Sunday, downing Ireland, 19-17 in their second game of pool play at the Olympics.

After a big game against Kenya, Hawaii’s own Martin Iosefo played sparingly against Ireland, only recording two minutes of play time.

USA’s Madison Hughes led the team with nine points, one try and two out of three conversions.

The United States takes on South Africa Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. HST, streaming online at NBCOlympics.com.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hawaii reports 276 new COVID infections; two additional fatalities
2018 saw a spike in pedestrian deaths across the state.
Driver flees on foot after allegedly causing crash that injured 4 people
Guests of the Modern Honolulu and Ilikai Hotel were caught off guard by the lack of daily room...
With hotels near full capacity, guests and employees want daily room cleaning back
FLOTUS spoke to elected leaders and educators at Waipahu High Sunday.
First Lady Jill Biden promotes COVID vaccine in visit to Waipahu High
Hawaii natives John John Florence and Carissa Moore made their Olympic surfing debut on...
Hawaii’s John John Florence, Carissa Moore make Olympic surfing debut for Team USA

Latest News

Kim Bui, of Germany, performs on the vault during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications...
Olympic broadcasters curb sexual images of female athletes
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games
Silver medalist Rayssa Leal of Brazil, left, congratulates gold medal winner Momiji Nishiya of...
At Tokyo Olympics, skateboarding teens blaze trail for women
Tokyo Olympics
What to watch Monday: Hawaii Olympians to compete in surfing quarterfinals, water polo, rugby