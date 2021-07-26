Wahiawa’s Iosefo and USA Rugby down Ireland in game two of pool play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Rugby team continued their hot start on Sunday, downing Ireland, 19-17 in their second game of pool play at the Olympics.

After a big game against Kenya, Hawaii’s own Martin Iosefo played sparingly against Ireland, only recording two minutes of play time.

USA’s Madison Hughes led the team with nine points, one try and two out of three conversions.

The United States takes on South Africa Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. HST, streaming online at NBCOlympics.com.

