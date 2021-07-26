USA men’s volleyball team loses to the Russian Olympic Committee in four sets

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USA men’s Olympic volleyball team lost to the Russian Olympic Committee on Sunday in their second game of pool play.

The competitive match went to four sets with team USA losing by scores of 23-25, 25-27, 25-21, and 23-25.

In pool B, the Americans are now 1-1.

The comeback falls short for the U.S. Men as ROC wins in four, 25-23, 27-25, 21-25, 25-23. @MattAnderson_1 and Taylor Sander each with 14 points for U.S. Next up is Tunisia on July 28. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/HXdSoUTWk1 — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) July 26, 2021

Starting setter and Honolulu’s own Micah Christenson contributed 47 assists and eight digs.

Libero and Hawaii native Erik Shoji added nine digs — with older brother Kawika getting minutes in the match, but did not record a statistic.

USA men’s volleyball team is set to face Tunisia on July 27 at 4:05 p.m. HST

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.