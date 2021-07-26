Tributes
USA men’s volleyball team loses to the Russian Olympic Committee in four sets

USA Volleyball
USA Volleyball(@usavolleyball)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:51 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USA men’s Olympic volleyball team lost to the Russian Olympic Committee on Sunday in their second game of pool play.

The competitive match went to four sets with team USA losing by scores of 23-25, 25-27, 25-21, and 23-25.

In pool B, the Americans are now 1-1.

Starting setter and Honolulu’s own Micah Christenson contributed 47 assists and eight digs.

Libero and Hawaii native Erik Shoji added nine digs — with older brother Kawika getting minutes in the match, but did not record a statistic.

USA men’s volleyball team is set to face Tunisia on July 27 at 4:05 p.m. HST

