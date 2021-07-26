Man critically injured in motorcycle crash on Moanalua Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Aiea late Sunday, Honolulu police said.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on Moanalua Freeway near the Aiea Access Road on-ramp.

Police said the 60-year-old motorcyclist rear-ended a sedan.

He suffered severe leg injuries and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time.

Police are still investigating.

