Man critically injured in motorcycle crash on Moanalua Freeway
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:57 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Aiea late Sunday, Honolulu police said.
The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on Moanalua Freeway near the Aiea Access Road on-ramp.
Police said the 60-year-old motorcyclist rear-ended a sedan.
He suffered severe leg injuries and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time.
Police are still investigating.
This story will be updated.
