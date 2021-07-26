Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Man critically injured in motorcycle crash on Moanalua Freeway

Honolulu police
Honolulu police(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:57 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Aiea late Sunday, Honolulu police said.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on Moanalua Freeway near the Aiea Access Road on-ramp.

Police said the 60-year-old motorcyclist rear-ended a sedan.

He suffered severe leg injuries and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time.

Police are still investigating.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hawaii reports 276 new COVID infections; two additional fatalities
2018 saw a spike in pedestrian deaths across the state.
Driver flees on foot after allegedly causing crash that injured 4 people
Guests of the Modern Honolulu and Ilikai Hotel were caught off guard by the lack of daily room...
With hotels near full capacity, guests and employees want daily room cleaning back
FLOTUS spoke to elected leaders and educators at Waipahu High Sunday.
First Lady Jill Biden promotes COVID vaccine in visit to Waipahu High
Hawaii natives John John Florence and Carissa Moore made their Olympic surfing debut on...
Hawaii’s John John Florence, Carissa Moore make Olympic surfing debut for Team USA

Latest News

Repairs are ongoing to a broken 42-inch water main on Moanalua Freway.
Repairs on Moanalua Freeway to broken 42-inch water main could drag on through July
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Kapahulu early Thursday.
2 seriously injured after car slams into pole in Kapahulu
Repair work continues on water main break on Moanalua Freeway.
Drivers urged to plan ahead as repairs to damaged water main continue on Moanalua Freeway
Police shut down the highway to conduct the investigation Thursday afternoon.
Officials identify man in fatal motorcycle crash in east Honolulu