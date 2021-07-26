Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Major medical groups urge COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:57 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 50 health care groups have issued a joint statement calling for health care employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

The American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians and the American Public Health Association are among the groups behind the letter.

They cite the delta variant and unvaccinated people as root causes of rising COVID cases in the U.S.

The statement says vaccination is the best way to fight the disease. It asks organizations that employ health care and long-term care workers to require them to get the vaccine.

The groups say vaccination is the “logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hawaii reports 276 new COVID infections; two additional fatalities
2018 saw a spike in pedestrian deaths across the state.
Driver flees on foot after allegedly causing crash that injured 4 people
Guests of the Modern Honolulu and Ilikai Hotel were caught off guard by the lack of daily room...
With hotels near full capacity, guests and employees want daily room cleaning back
FLOTUS spoke to elected leaders and educators at Waipahu High Sunday.
First Lady Jill Biden promotes COVID vaccine in visit to Waipahu High
Hawaii natives John John Florence and Carissa Moore made their Olympic surfing debut on...
Hawaii’s John John Florence, Carissa Moore make Olympic surfing debut for Team USA

Latest News

Monday forecast
Forecast: Showers heading into parts of the state
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
President Joe Biden co-sponsored the Americans with Disabilities Act as a senator in 1990. It...
Biden, Harris to comment on Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary
LIVE: Biden, Harris remarks on the ADA anniversary