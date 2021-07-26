Tributes
‘Iolani’s Hugh Hogland and Japan basketball fall to Spain, 88-77 to open Olympic pool play

By Michelle McGinn
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:26 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Spain defeats Japan’s men’s basketball team, 88-77 in the opening round of Olmpic pool play Monday morning.

On team Japan is ‘Iolani graduate Hugh Hogland, however the former Raider did not play in the opening match.

Spain held a comfortable double digit lead by pushing the pace throughout the second half of the game against Japan.

Ricky Rubio, a Minnesota Timberwolves guard helped Spain early on after going on a 19-0 run.

Rubio ended the game with 20 points, nine assists and no turnovers.

Japan kept the game close at some points, but was unable to keep up with the experienced Spain roster.

Rui Hachinmura, a Washington Wizards forward led Japan with 20 points with four three pointers.

Hugh Hogland, alongside team Japan, is set to play Slovenia on Wednesday at 12:40pm HST.

