Honolulu’s Sakura Kokumai arrives in Tokyo ahead of Karate’s Olympic debut

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu native Sakura Kokumai took to social media to announce that she’s arrived in Tokyo ahead of Karate’s Olympic debut.

The 28-year-old posted several pictures on Instagram, saying she safely made it to Japan — being greeted at the airport by family members who live in Japan.

“Safely arrived in Tokyo!” Kokumai said in her post. “Feels so good to be back home. I missed everything about this country.”

Kokumai is set to compete in the kata division of the Olympics’ first karate competition — Kokumai being the only female karateka to compete for Team USA.

The post also confirmed that the United States Karate team is set to hold one more training camp before moving into the Olympic village and compete in the tournament.

