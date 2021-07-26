Tributes
Hawaii’s Moore, Maeda, Weston-Webb compete in round three of women’s Olympic surfing

Carissa Moore
Carissa Moore(@teamusa)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Round three of surfing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games kicked off on Sunday featuring four Hawaii local athletes.

Mahina Maeda, a Haleiwa native, represented Japan in heat four going against Caroline Marks of Team USA.

Finishing the heat with 7.74 points, Maeda is not set to compete in the quarterfinals.

Next in women’s surfing was Honolulu’s Carissa Moore up against Sofía Mulánovich of Peru in heat five.

Moore put up a total of 10.34 points — enough to move on to the quarterfinals.

Wrapping up women’s surfing was Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb against Amuro Tsuzuki of Japan.

The Kauai-born surfer finished with 9.00 points in heat seven, but will not move on to the next round of quarterfinals.

In heat two of men’s surfing, Hawaii’s John John Florence is set to face fellow USA teammate Kolohe Andino.

Florence’s heat is set for Sunday evening.

Watch as Moore competes in heat three on July 26 at 3:36 p.m HST.

