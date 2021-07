HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - USA men’s rugby team beat Kenya in their opening match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

Team USA won with a final score of 19-14.

USA earns the win at the death and wow do we love rugby sevens.



On to @IrishRugby, 5:30a ET#Olympics #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/MPv20jJHl1 — USA Rugby (@USARugby) July 26, 2021

Featured on the team is Leilehua graduate Martin Iosefo.

Yeahhhhh buddy 👊



Party Marty @IosefoMartin getting it started after a strong drive to the line from Joe Schroeder.



USA 12-0 KEN#Olympics #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/ef554ykTgK — USA Rugby (@USARugby) July 26, 2021

The USA men’s rugby team is set to face Ireland tonight at 11:30 p.m. HST on CNBC.

