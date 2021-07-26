Hawaii’s Florence to miss quarterfinals of men’s surfing after losing to teammate Kolohe Andino

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s John John Florence’s Olympic run comes to an end, losing to fellow USA teammate Kolohe Andino in round three of men’s surfing.

After a weather delay, Florence finally hit the waves in heat two.

The Hawaii-born surfer finished the heat with 11.60 points — not qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Both competing for the first time post-injury, Kolohe Andino clinches the Quarterfinal spot for Team USA.

How to watch Olympic Surfing Men's Round 3

Photos: Water Work Media pic.twitter.com/ej1bcvonyk — World Surf League (@wsl) July 26, 2021

Quarterfinals start July 26 at 12:00 p.m. HST.

