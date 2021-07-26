Tributes
Hawaii’s Florence to miss quarterfinals of men’s surfing after losing to teammate Kolohe Andino

By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:54 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s John John Florence’s Olympic run comes to an end, losing to fellow USA teammate Kolohe Andino in round three of men’s surfing.

After a weather delay, Florence finally hit the waves in heat two.

The Hawaii-born surfer finished the heat with 11.60 points — not qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinals start July 26 at 12:00 p.m. HST.

