Hawaii’s Florence to miss quarterfinals of men’s surfing after losing to teammate Kolohe Andino
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:54 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s John John Florence’s Olympic run comes to an end, losing to fellow USA teammate Kolohe Andino in round three of men’s surfing.
After a weather delay, Florence finally hit the waves in heat two.
The Hawaii-born surfer finished the heat with 11.60 points — not qualifying for the quarterfinals.
Quarterfinals start July 26 at 12:00 p.m. HST.
