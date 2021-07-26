Hawaii reports 163 new COVID cases; vaccination rate ticks to 59.8%

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported another triple-digit increase in COVID infections Monday, with 163 new cases statewide.

Of the new cases Monday, 105 were on Oahu, 34 on Hawaii Island, 16 on Maui, and one on Kauai. There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state does not provide details on how many cases were in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated individuals.

There were no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 529.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic is now at 40,822.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 2,048 new cases statewide.

At last check, the DOH reported 59.8% of Hawaii residents have been fully vaccinated.

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

