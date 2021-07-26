Forecast: Showers heading into parts of the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will slightly weaken Tuesday and Wednesday, then increase again towards the end of the week. Showers will continue to ride in on the trades, with an increase in shower coverage expected today, especially over the Big Island and windward Maui. Brief downpours are expected during this time. Windward Big Island and Maui will likely see several inches of rain over the next few days. Most of the showers are expected to be moderate in intensity, but the frequency of showers may cause some ponding.

The trade winds will produce moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores through Monday, then slowly trend lower through mid-week due to weakening trades. Moderate and choppy surf will return later in the week as trades strengthen.

The current small south swell and associated south shore surf will continue to subside. Through mid-week, short- to medium-period southeast trade wind swell energy from the southern hemisphere will keep small surf along exposed shorelines. Surf will remain nearly flat along most west and north facing shores through mid-week.

