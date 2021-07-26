Forecast: More showers for Big Island, windward Maui

Moisture from former tropical cyclone Guillermo is expected to bring an increase in rain for the Big Island and windward areas of Maui, where brief downpours will be possible into Monday. Several inches of rain may be possible in those areas over the next few days. The western half will continue to see passing showers, but rainfall totals will be much lower. A drier air mass should start to move in by the end of the week. Trade winds will remain breezy through the week.

A small craft advisory remains posted through Monday afternoon for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. In surf, the trades will produce moderate choppy waves along east-facing shores, with slightly lower wave heights around the Tuesday-Wednesday time period. The small south swell will continue to subside, with surf remaining nearly flat along north and west shores through midweek.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.