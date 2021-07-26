First Lady Jill Biden meets with military families during visit to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden met with military families Sunday at a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Biden, in Hawaii on her way back from the Tokyo Olympics, said this is her first event with military families representing all six branches.

She was welcomed with a hula performance and then took to the podium sharing the Biden administration’s initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

She said she plans to make the physical, social and mental health of military families her top priority as the first lady.

“We’re working to increase military, spouse employment, and entrepreneurship, ensure that you can get quality, quality childcare, when you need it, and provide the education that your children deserve,” said Biden.

“I believe that it’s really nice, what they’re trying to do, and I hope that they do accomplish what they’re trying to reach,” said military child Ashley Cantero, who officially introduced Biden.

Gov. David Ige and his wife, Dawn, were also on hand for the event.

Following her speech, the First Lady greeted families and took a few photos with them as well.

About 75 service members and their families attended.

Biden said she tries to visit military families wherever she travels. Her father and son both served in the armed forces.

