Deadly Kaimuki moped crash marks Oahu’s 29th traffic fatality of the year

Approximate area of the crash.
Approximate area of the crash.(Maps)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:46 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old man is dead after a moped crash in Kaimuki Saturday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Avenues Alohea and 6th.

Honolulu police say he hit another moped being driven by a 59-year-old man. Police said neither of the men involved were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The 59-year-old was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, while the 68-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition and later died. His identity has not been released.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol didn’t appear to be factors. The investigation is ongoing.

