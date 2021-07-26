Amid surge in cases, Hawaii issues new COVID guidance for public schools

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department on Monday issued new COVID safety guidance for Hawaii public schools, stressing masking and social distancing while saying that the return to fully, in-person learning should be a priority for all campuses.

Hawaii public school students return to class Aug. 3.

Last school year, most students learned under a hybrid schedule ― a mix of in-person and distance learning. And there were fewer in-person learning opportunities for older students.

But this year school year, the state has said everyone will get access to full, in-person learning. Some limited distance learning options are also available.

The new COVID safety guidance comes amid a surge in new cases in the islands.

State Health Department officials said the new guidance:

Promotes (but does not require) COVID-19 vaccines as a “core essential strategy”

Sees social distancing as a key mitigation strategy

Recommends universal mask wearing indoors and, when in groups, outdoors

For the full guidance, click here.

