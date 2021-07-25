What to watch Sunday: Hawaii Olympians in Tokyo to compete in surfing, volleyball and swimming

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The competition in Tokyo is heating up, and Hawaii’s Olympians are already making their mark.

You won’t want to miss any of the action Sunday.

Here’s how to watch Hawaii athletes in the Olympic Games:

― Women’s 100m Breaststroke

Taeyanna Adams (Team Federated States of Micronesia) will compete in Heat 1.

And she has a chance at becoming the first Olympian to medal for Team FSM.

Live coverage begins at midnight. Stream the action live online with a TV provider login or on streaming apps (details below), or watch wraparound daytime coverage starting at 2 a.m. on KHNL (NBC).

― Men’s Beach Volleyball

Hawaii’s Tri Bourne (Team USA) will take to the sand with four-time Olympian Jake Gibb to square off against Italy. Bourne stepped in to play after fellow Hawaii Olympian Taylor Crabb tested positive for COVID.

Watch the competition live online starting at 3 a.m. or catch it on KHNL starting at 5 a.m.

― Men’s and Women’s Surfing (Round 3)

Surfing made its Olympics debut on Saturday. And on Sunday, Hawaii’s surfers will be back in the water.

Team USA’s John John Florence and Carissa Moore will be competing along with Mahina Maeda (representing Team Japan). Catch a recap of the action Saturday by clicking here.

Olympic surfing will be streamed live online starting at noon.

― Men’s Indoor Volleyball

Team USA will face off Sunday against the ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) after sweeping no. 4 ranked France in their first match of pool play on Saturday.

Hawaii is well represented on Team USA for men’s indoor volleyball — with Erik Shoji, Kawika Shoji and Micah Christenson. Read more about these athletes by clicking here.

Watch the competition live online starting at 4:05 p.m. Our catch it during primetime Olympic coverage, starting at 6:05 p.m. on KHNL (NBC).

― Men’s Rugby

Hawaii’s own Martin Iosefo is on Team USA for rugby.

He’ll take to the field in USA vs. Kenya pool play starting at 4:30 p.m.

Later on Saturday, Team USA will square off against Ireland.

Watch the USA vs. Kenya game live online starting at 4:30 p.m., or during coverage on CNBC that runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Watch the USA vs. Ireland game live online starting at 11:30 p.m., or during coverage on the USA Network that runs from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

How to watch the Olympics

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.